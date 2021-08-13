PGGM Investments Sells 165,421 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 165,421 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.