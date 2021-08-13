PGGM Investments Takes $18.49 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,487,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

