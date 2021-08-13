Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,189. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

