Phillip R. Cox Sells 8,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $906.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 258,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.