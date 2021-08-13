Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHIO remained flat at $$1.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.36.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.