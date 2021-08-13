Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 674.80 ($8.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 655.79 ($8.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 691.84.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

