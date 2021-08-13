Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%.

NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 6,384,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,889. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PHUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Phunware at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

