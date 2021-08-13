PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.53. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 931,041 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.73 million and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.