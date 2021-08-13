Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.76

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 100950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -212.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

