Piper Sandler Boosts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $191.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.
Shares of UPST opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
