Piper Sandler Boosts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $191.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.