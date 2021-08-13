Piper Sandler Comments on Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

SAMG opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 206,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 158.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 100,802 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

