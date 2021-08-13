Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Company Profile (NYSE:PICC)

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

