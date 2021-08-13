Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Pixelworks stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 759,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

