Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.50.
TSE PZA opened at C$11.05 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$355.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.95.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.
