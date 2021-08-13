Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. However, the top and the bottom lines surged 241.1% and 165.6% year over year, respectively. During second-quarter 2021, the company witnessed an uptick in membership sign-ups. The momentum was primarily fueled by people recognizing the importance of self-care amid the pandemic scenario. This along with the initiation of 1 month free and no commitment (in May) and Black Card flash sale (in June) as well as store reopenings added to the upside. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Moreover, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.92.

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 85.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 143,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

