PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PLAYSTUDIOS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

