Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.