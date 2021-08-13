Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to report sales of $46.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.04 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $177.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.78 million to $178.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $256.95 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $273.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

PRCH traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 19,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.11.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after acquiring an additional 720,969 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,755,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

