Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

PTMN opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

