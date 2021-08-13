Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Post posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $113.16 on Friday. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

