PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.94 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $280.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,265.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.25 or 0.06979762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.03 or 0.00391285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $639.73 or 0.01382719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00134688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.64 or 0.00580647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00345129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00301555 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,539,944 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

