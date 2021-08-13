Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $33.81 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.07.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

