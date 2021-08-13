Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

