Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price target on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.13.

POW stock opened at C$42.34 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$24.95 and a one year high of C$42.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

