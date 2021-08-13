Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%.

DTIL stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,126. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $585.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,545.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,260 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

