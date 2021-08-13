Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%.

POAI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

