Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$150.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.57.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$129.65 on Monday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$93.66 and a one year high of C$132.88. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$126.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

