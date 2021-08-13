Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Up 15.6%

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) traded up 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.23. 534,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 368,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.88.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

