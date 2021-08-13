Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of CTIC opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.