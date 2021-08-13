Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $81,000 Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 205.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tellurian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

