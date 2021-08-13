Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $33,000 Investment in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 164.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAT stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $342.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

