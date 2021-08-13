Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $66,000 Position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MACK. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MACK opened at $4.83 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.