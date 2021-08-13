Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,077 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Minerals Technologies worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

