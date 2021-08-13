Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.65 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $92,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $82.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

