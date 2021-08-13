Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Kaman worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 80.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

