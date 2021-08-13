Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.30. 10,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,534. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.