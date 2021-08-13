Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.29, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

