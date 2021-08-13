Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,495 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,568 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

