Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,289 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.25. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

