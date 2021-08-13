Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Priority Technology stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Priority Technology by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

