Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PCSA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 73,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $97,570 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.