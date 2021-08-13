Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 499 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $602.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $300.96 and a one year high of $618.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.55.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $36,082,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

