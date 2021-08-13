Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 485 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,852,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,751 shares of company stock valued at $21,365,139. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

POOL stock opened at $484.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.89. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

