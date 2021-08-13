Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 68.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.