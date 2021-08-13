Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.67.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

