Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hanger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 197,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

NYSE:HNGR opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $867.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.