Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $359.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.