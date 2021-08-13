Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Announces Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Progenity stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 1,785,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,204. Progenity has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $100.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

