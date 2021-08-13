Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $31.60 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $754,432.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00027860 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00035141 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,766,884,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,793,389 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.