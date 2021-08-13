Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 7.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

